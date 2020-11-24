FG, Oil industry stakeholders meet over petrol tankers crisis, road accidents

In a bid to prevent incessant petroleum tankers crashes across Nigeria, the Federal Government and Oil Industry stakeholders have met to fashion out modalities aimed at mitigating avoidable loss of lives and property across the country’s highways.

As gathered, the meeting have in attendance the Major Oil Marketers of Nigeria (MOMAN) and the National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO), and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, among other stakeholders.

The stakeholders resolved that the frequent cases of road traffic crashes involving petroleum tankers and trucks leading to wanton destruction of lives and property in the country had become a thing of concerns that needed swift preventive measures.

Toward achieving the desired result, the stakeholders urged the SGF to consider securing a Presidential Directive for urgent intervention in the provision of soft loans for truck renewal, using similar template as applicable to pharmaceutical companies and other sectors of the economy at the peak of COVID -19.

The stakeholders who took turns to speak at the meeting held at the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), National Headquarters in Abuja,said that the loans would help in great measures at tackling the menace of petroleum tanker crashes in the country.

According to them, the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) need to re-activate failed and vandalized pipelines in the country to reduce the burden on the transportation of petroleum products by road.

“There should be a timeline to be set for the enforcement of the maximum load capacity of 45,000 litres of petroleum products by trucks operating from the Tank Farms across the country,” they added.

They also resolved that enforcement of all safety standards including anti-skid, anti-rollover and anti-spill (safety valves) be prioritized within a given time frame as outlined in the similar communiqué reached in 2018.

“The government must consider issuing directives on enforcement of the 10-year policy on importation of trucks, so that any articulated vehicle that is beyond 10 years of age should not be allowed into the country,” the stakeholders added.

Other resolutions reached include the commencement of a joint enlightenment campaign for articulated vehicle drivers including production and placement of jingles in different languages on radio and television stations, production of handbills among others.

It was learnt that the resolutions were endorsed on behalf of the relevant stakeholders by Executive Secretaries of MOMAN, NARTO and the Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, (FRSC), Clement Isong, Aloga Ogbogo, and Boboye Oyeyemi respectively.