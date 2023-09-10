FG obtains $163m AfDB loan for wheat production

In a bid to reduce important and grow local production, the Federal Government has obtained a loan worth $163 million from the African Development Bank (AfDB) to scale up wheat production in the country.

The apex government stated that the fund would be use for a wheat scheme which is to be launched soon would be well executed in Jigawa State with a cultivation of fifty thousand hectares of land.

The vice president, Kashim Shettima, disclosed this in Argungu, Kebbi State where he paid a condolence visit to the Argungu Emirate, state government, and the family of a renowned Islamic cleric, Sheikh Abubakar Giro, who passed on recently.

In a Sunday statement by, Olusola Abiola, the Director of Information in the Office of the Vice President on Sunday, Shettima noted the Federal Government also needs 10,000 hectares of land in Kebbi State for the production of wheat.

Shettima assured that President Bola Tinubu’s government will fulfill all promises made to Nigerians particularly in the area of agriculture to ensure food security in the country.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

