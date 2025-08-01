FG, nurses disagree over strike suspension

The Federal Government and the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) have disagreed over the suspension of the nationwide warning strike by nurses over unpaid allowances.

While the Federal Government claims it has resolved the issue with the medical practitioners following intensive negotiations, NANNM refutes the claim, stating that no agreement has been reached to end the strike.

Earlier, the Minister of Health, Ali Pate, confirmed the suspension of the warning strike by NANNM after a closed-door meeting with union leaders.

While addressing the media on Friday in Abuja, Pate explained that the decision to suspend the strike was the result of a joint agreement reached between the Federal Government and the union leadership after extensive discussions.

“This development represents a significant breakthrough. We have successfully reached an agreement with NANNM, and the strike has now been suspended to pave the way for continued engagement,” he stated.

However, dismissing the minister’s claim, the union, in a statement issued hours after the meeting, insisted that the strike remains in force, stressing that only the National Executive Council (NEC) has the authority to suspend the industrial action.

“The strike has not been suspended. The union has procedures, and decisions like this must be taken collectively by the NEC,” said National Public Relations Officer of NANNM-FHI, Omomo Tibiebi.

She explained that the NEC is scheduled to meet on Saturday, August 2, to deliberate on the government’s proposals and determine the next course of action. Until then, the industrial action will continue as planned.

The Guild reports that the strike, which began on July 29, had significantly affected healthcare delivery in federal medical centres across the country.

The industrial action was prompted by several unresolved issues, including poor salaries, inadequate allowances, and substandard working conditions in public health institutions.

Before the strike commenced, NANNM President, Morakinyo Rilwan, criticised the Federal Government for ignoring a 15-day ultimatum issued on July 14, which called for meaningful dialogue over the nurses’ demands.

“We haven’t received any form of outreach or communication from the government,” Rilwan had said at the time.

“That’s why the strike will continue. Even if they reach out now, it won’t change anything. The opportunity to act was there, but they failed to use it,” he stated.