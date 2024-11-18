FG, Muslim nations begin discussion on joint anti-terrorism fight

The Federal Government of Nigeria and over 40 countries under the Islamic Military Counter-Terrorism Coalition (IMCTC) have begun discussions on strategies that would aid member states in combating terrorism and other related security challenges.



The partnership, which focuses on fostering international collaboration against terrorism, further underscores the importance of leveraging the strength and expertise of the nations involved.

Subsequently, the discussions began after Major General Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Moghedi, the Secretary-General of the IMCTC, received Nigeria’s Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, and his delegation at the coalition’s headquarters in Riyadh on Monday.



During the meeting, Matawalle was briefed on IMCTC achievements, which include efforts in the ideological, media, financial, and military aspects of combating terrorism.



Additionally, the member states deliberated on counterterrorism strategies and explored ways to enhance cooperation.



The nations also emphasized the importance of key publications and initiatives that aim at raising awareness about extremism, before touring the Situation Assessment Room to learn about ongoing efforts to monitor and analyze terrorist organizations globally.



This development comes on the heels of yesterday’s meeting between Chadian President Idriss Déby Itno and Nigerian delegates, where they discussed measures to end insurgency along the borderlines of both nations and their neighboring countries.



