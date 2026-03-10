FG may set social media age limits to protect children

The Federal Government has launched a public consultation to gather views from citizens on possible measures to protect children online, including introducing minimum age limits for social media use.

Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, announced the initiative on Tuesday, highlighting that while the internet offers vast opportunities for learning, creativity, and communication, it also exposes children to risks such as cyberbullying, harmful content, online exploitation, and misuse of personal data.

In a post on his official X account, Tijani said the consultation is part of ongoing efforts to create a safer digital environment for Nigerian children.

“While the internet is a valuable tool for learning and engagement, it also presents significant risks for children,” he noted. “This consultation will help us develop policies that protect young users while allowing them to benefit from digital opportunities.”

The government is exploring several policy options, including age restrictions on social media platforms, enhanced age-verification systems, stronger accountability measures for digital platforms, and more robust regulatory oversight.

Tijani stressed that public participation is crucial to ensure that any adopted framework reflects national priorities, protects children’s rights, and addresses the realities of Nigeria’s digital landscape.

He also shared a survey link, urging Nigerians—including parents, educators, young people, and digital professionals—to provide feedback that will inform evidence-based policy decisions.

The move comes in line with global trends, as countries such as Australia have introduced strict regulations restricting access to social media for children under 16.

The Federal Government said insights from the consultation will guide decisions on protecting children online while ensuring they can continue to benefit from the opportunities offered by digital technology.