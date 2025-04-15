FG may sack SEMATECH for abandoning Cross River roads

The Federal Government has issued a strong warning to SEMATECH Nigeria Limited over its failure to deliver on key road projects in Cross River State and other parts of the country, threatening immediate contract termination if the company does not mobilize to site without delay.

Expressing frustration over SEMATECH’s handling of the Calabar-Itu road project and other critical infrastructure contracts, the Federal Government stated that it would no longer tolerate delays or negligence from contractors.

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, delivered the warning on Monday during the official flag-off of the 750-kilometre Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway in Awi, Akamkpa Local Government Area of Cross River State.

“Let me warn SEMATECH — before, I defended them to the Governor of Cross River. But if there is no improvement on that road, we will terminate the contract,” Umahi declared, adding that both the Minister of State and the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry were present to witness the ultimatum.”

Umahi also called out Roycon, another contractor, for failing to commence work on the Calabar-Itu road, which acts as a link between Calabar and Akwa Ibom, despite months of receiving approvals.

He stated that the contracts awarded were to replace previously revoked agreements, and failure to act would lead to another round of terminations.

“These projects are in the interest of the people. You’ve had two months since Mr. President approved the contract. If you don’t move to site before our next visit, we’ll terminate it again,” he warned.

The minister, meanwhile lauded President Bola Tinubu for his unwavering commitment to infrastructural development, describing him as a leader with a bold vision.

“People underestimate him, but smartness is another name for Mr. President. From Sokoto to Kaduna, Abuja to Zaria, and now Lagos to Calabar — only he can make it happen,” Umahi said.

During the flag-off ceremony, Governor Bassey Otu, emphasized the Coastal Highway’s potential to boost economic growth and development in the region.

“This project is not just a road. It is an economic lifeline,” Otu said. “It will open up communities like Awi, Njahasang, Ikot Okon Akiba, Obot Ekpo, and many more, linking them to Akwa Ibom through the Calabar River Bridge.”

He noted that Calabar’s historical role as a maritime trading hub would be revitalized through the project, enhancing accessibility by land, air, and sea.

Highlighting the synergy between the highway and the Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zone recently launched in the state, Governor Otu said the new route would ease the transportation of goods and services, locally and internationally.

He urged residents to embrace the opportunities presented by the massive infrastructure investment, calling for a resurgence of local entrepreneurship and MSME development.

“We are ready to support businesses. The environment is ripe for investment, and this highway is the backbone that will carry our economic future,” he concluded.