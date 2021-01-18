FG may reverse schools reopening, other academic activities

Indications have emerged that the euphoria that greeted resumption of schools and academic activities across the country may be short-lived as the Federal Government has disclosed that it may subject the continuation of learning activities to further review in stemming coronavirus transmission.

It indicated that the measure was being considered as part of the country’s health emergency response to mitigate the spread of coronavirus among students and across the nation’s citadels of learning, particularly during such times the country was battling the virus second wave and new variant.

The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, said that since today’s schools’ resumption across the country was against the apex government’s initial plan, it had to reach a compromise with state governments and other stakeholders in the sector agitating for reopening of schools.

Speaking on Monday during the Presidential Task Force briefing on COVID-19 in Abuja, the minister maintained that though the central government had its reservations on January 18 schools resumption, the PTF would continue monitoring the process and would not hesitate to call the shot if and when necessary.

He added that while it succumbs to the voice of reasonings for resumption of academic activities, the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration would not hesitate in taking painful but necessary decisions, including the closure of schools to mitigate spread of the virus.

“We sat down, looked at the figures and we took the decision that schools should not open. Unfortunately, we have to state this because it is supposed to be a collective decision, but you must understand that the schools we are talking about, the Federal Government has only about 100 out of thousands of schools.

“The schools are under the jurisdiction of states and just as the PTF was unanimous in saying that schools should not open, states were unanimous that schools should open. So, we have to compromise and as PTF we shall monitor what is happening on a daily basis. There could be some review again”, Adamu stated.