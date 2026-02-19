FG may lift ban on shea butter exportation

The Federal Government has indicated plans to review its ban on the export of raw shea products, following feedback from industry stakeholders about its impact on producers, exporters, and Nigeria’s foreign exchange earnings.

The announcement was made by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Jumoke Oduwole, who said the government is seeking input from farmers, processors, and exporters on the policy’s effects.

“The ministry will provide the President with factual and balanced information to guide further action. We will engage widely with stakeholders to ensure all perspectives are considered in the ongoing policy deliberations,” she said.

The consultation took place on Thursday in Abuja during a Stakeholders’ Validation Session on the Raw Shea Nut Export Ban. Participants shared their experiences with the ban, which was implemented in August 2025 to promote local processing, enhance value addition, and shift Nigeria from supplying raw materials to producing higher-value shea products.

With the six-month moratorium nearing its end, the government said stakeholders’ feedback would guide the decision on whether to lift, extend, or modify the ban.

The Federal Government stressed that any policy adjustment will aim to balance domestic industrial growth with Nigeria’s position in the global shea market, ensuring that both economic development and producers’ interests are protected.