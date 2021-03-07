FG may leave Kaduna airport open despite bandits’attack

The Managing Director,Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Capt. Hamisu Yadudu said his agency has no plans to shutdown the Kaduna Airport despite Saturday’s attack on the agency’s staff quarter.

He said this at the weekend at the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA), Lagos,when Senate Committee on Aviation on oversight function visited FAAN .

Yadudu, who expressed shock at the attack on its staff quarters, however vowed that the management, the Kaduna State government and the various security agencies would not relent in their efforts at ensuring safety of humans and equipment at all the airports across the country.

The FAAN boos stated that before the unfortunate attack occurred, the management had beefed up security networks at the nation’s airports, stressing that the current attack would not discourage the agency from tracking down criminals within the airport .

Yadudu further informed that FAAN had in 2020,beefed up security at the various airports across the country, which foiled attacks in the sector,adding that FAAN in collaboration with the other security agencies and the Kaduna State Government would rise to the occasion.

“There is no need for that drastic action. Just small percentage of our staff stay in the staff quarters; the rest are all living in the town. You can see that the staff quarters is fenced. We are taking appropriate measures, but like I said, we just have to improve to counter these challenges.”

“The fence was broken, there are security measures. We have security personnel attending to the area, but somehow, somewhere, things happened and now it is time for us to counter as we have been doing always.

“Security is a race. Security challenges will always come and we will improve and on our own part, we keep improving to outsmart them. Anytime there is a breach of the security architecture, we will still do the same thing. Our staff can attest to this, the state government can attest to this and even the security agencies can tell you this.” he said.