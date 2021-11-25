FG may introduce mobile tracking app for clearing import goods

As part of measures to boost Nigeria’s ease of doing business ranking, the Federal Government has disclosed plans to introduce a mobile application to assist importers validate payment and track status of their vehicles and other goods at the ports across the country.

The mobile app, as gathered, enables any person that has access to the Nigerian Customs Integrated System (NICIS II) to remotely validate any declaration/payment and more importantly the status of a particular consignment/vehicle.

With this innovation, motorists and owners of other imported goods no longer have to wait for a long period of time for field operatives to confirm the validity of their documents before letting them go.

The plan was announced through a statement released on Thursday by the Public Relations Officer for the Nigerian Customs, Compt. Joseph O. Attah, it hinted that the central government aimed to further ensure a simplified standard operating procedure for the use of scanners across the ports.

According to the Customs, this mobile application could be installed on any mobile phones as well as tablets devices and could be used by anyone that could access its Integrated System.

The agency noted that the application would enable the use of the vehicle identification number to upload data concerning the type, make, and model of all vehicles at the point of making declaration with a view to assigning value for the payment of appropriate Customs duty.

“On the road, field operatives using this mobile application will be able to in real-time, validate any Customs declaration using the vehicle identification number (VIN) and the Customs control numbers to ascertain the correct status of vehicles and other containerized goods released or in transit.

“This apart from removing acrimonies associated with enforcement activities on the highways will robustly facilitate free flow of compliant trade while checking illegal imports”, the statement added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

