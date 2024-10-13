FG may adjust Varsity age limit for exceptional students

The Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, has disclosed that the Federal Government is considering plans to adjust the 18-year age limit for university admissions, to allow exceptional students below the age requirement gain admission into school after completing their O’ Level education.

Mamman explained that the Federal Government acknowledges that there are students who may be exceptionally talented and would make exclusive provisions for such talents.

The Minister disclosed this yesterday during the Ministerial Session of the 68th National Council on Education meeting in Abuja.

He also explained that the age limit policy only applies to admission into tertiary institutions and not O’level examinations.

“There is a need to clarify yet again the misrepresentation on the issue of the 18 years age limit for admission to universities which was earlier mentioned,” Prof. Mamman said.

“The ministry was only drawing attention to the age requirement for entry into tertiary institutions as enshrined in the National Policy on Education (6-3-3-4 System); the UBEC Act and Education (Minimum) Standards Act 1993, and not the age limit for students participating in WAEC, NECO, NBAIS, NABTEB or any Ordinary Level examination.

“Nevertheless, the ministry acknowledges that some children are exceptionally intelligent, and the ministry will work out a guideline to deal with cases of genuine exceptionally intelligent learners.”

The Minister added that the government is working on ensuring that students acquire at least two skills at basic education levels.

The 68th National Council on Education meeting is focusing on innovation, digital technology and entrepreneurship.

The meeting provides the Federal Government the opportunity to highlight some of its achievements and plans to address some of the developments in the education sector.

The conversation at the meeting also included efforts to ensure that the nation’s education sector aligns with the digital age.

The council is considering a review of the curriculum. the plan to review the curriculum is premised on the advancement in technology and the need for students to be properly equipped to meet with the challenges of the digital age