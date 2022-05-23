FG mandates health insurance scheme for workers

The newly signed National Health Insurance Authority Bill 2021 has mandated all employers and employees in public, private, and informal sectors to have access to health insurance.

As noted by the Federal Government that only states with established health insurance schemes and contributory schemes would benefit from the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund.

The new law was enacted to repeal the National Health Insurance Scheme Act 2004 as signed by the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari. This development was made to ensure that Nigeria achieves Universal Health Coverage, a Sustainable Development Goal by 2030.

According to the provision of the bill Section 13, subsection 8 states that, “every state that has established a State Health Insurance or Contributory Scheme and complies with this Act’s requirements shall be eligible to participate in the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund as established under the National Health Act and its guidelines.”

Section 14, subsections 1 and 2, stated that, “subject to the provisions of this Act, every person resident in Nigeria shall be required to obtain health insurance. Residents under this act include all employers and employees in public and private sectors with five staff and above, informal sector employees, and all other residents of Nigeria.

However in the previous Act, states were required to pay a 50 percent counterpart fund to access the total fund for the BHCPF.

A former council member of the NHIS and Chief Executive Officer of the Ultimate Health Management Services, Lekan Ewenla, expressed that, “this new law was meticulously written to ensure compliance in order to ensure that everyone who lives in this country enjoys basic healthcare services”.

He also noted that, “NHIS has been strengthened as a regulatory authority. They will go all out to ensure strict compliance. Just like the old Act, states that do not have a contributory scheme or refuse to domesticate the bill will not enjoy the benefits”.

Lekan further mentioned that, “while the former law focused on just the formal sector, the new law focuses also not just on the formal sector but the informal sector. Statutorily, every employer of labour should pay 10 percent of basic salaries as medical allowances which are to be converted as premium for the workforce”.

