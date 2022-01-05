FG lists maximum force, other tactics for jailbreaks prevention

The Federal Government has reassured Nigerians, particularly dwellers of communities housing correctional facilities across the country that it was ready to utilise all tactics, including maximum force to tame disturbing trend of incessant attacks on prisons in Nigeria.

It explained that several measures are being put in place and security around the facilities are being bolstered to prevent prevent another attack on the public facilities across the country.

Giving the assurance following attempt by inmates at the Ile-Ife Custodial Centre to breach the facility security on Wednesday, the Controller General of Corrections, Haliru Nababa, said that plans have been perfected by the government to resist such attack through its well defined tactics.

According to him, as the last organ of government in the line of justice administration in Nigeria, the Nigerian Correctional Service NCoS has the mandate to ensure that crime suspects and hardened criminals are not inappropriately released into the society.

Through a statement by the service’s spokesperson, Francis Enobore, Nababa also commended the gallantry of the officers and men of Ile-Ife Custodial Centre for their professionalism in containing the attempted jailbreak in the centre.

He noted that the commendation had become imperative after the officials contained the chaos initiated by a group of inmates who attacked some officers at the Centre and mobilized others in a bid to facilitate jailbreak and escape of criminals.

“Nababa noted with satisfaction, the manner in which the attempted jailbreak was promptly controlled thus preventing what would have resulted in the escape of hardened criminals to further complicate the security situation in the society. The CG charged the officers of the Command not to relent in ensuring that peace and calm in all custodial centres in the state are not compromised,” he said.

While thanking officers and men of sister security agencies for their prompt response in giving backup to the personnel on guard duty, the Corrections boss ordered detailed investigation to unravel the immediate and remote causes of the disturbance.

“While expressing his condolences to the families of those who lost dear lives in the unfortunate incident, he wishes to once again remind the public that the Nigerian Correctional Service remains the last organ of government in the line of justice administration in Nigeria.

“Therefore, it is determined to resist any attempt, whether internally generated or externally motivated to compromise the sanctity of custodial centres in the Country and this will be carried out with maximum force where necessary.

“The public is assured of the continuous care and support for the reformation and general welfare of inmates which is a core mandate of the Service”, the statement added.

