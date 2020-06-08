FG links 587 deaths recorded in Kano on COVID-19

The Federal Government has disclosed that about 60 percent (587) of the 979 deaths reported in Kano State may have been triggered after the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic in the state.

It added that the figures were the outcome of an investigation carried out by its agencies to unravel the circumstances that led to the death of hundreds of residents in Kano.

The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, who disclosed the outcome of the investigation on Monday at the briefing of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 held in Abuja, hinted that the deaths were reported in April from eight municipal local government areas of the state.

While noting that the initial figure was 43 deaths per day at the peak before it settled at the rate of 11 daily weeks later, Ehanire revealed that about 56 percent of the deaths were recorded at home and 38 percent were confirmed in the hospital.

He added that investigation indicated that between 50 to 60 percent of the deaths were as a result of COVID-19 in the face of pre-existing health challenges.

The minister informed reporters at the briefing that most of the victims were aged above 65 and that majority died due to their inability to access routine healthcare at the time.

He appealed to Nigerians to continue to wear face masks at all times in the public as is a valuable safety precaution against the disease.

Ehanire also urged them to observe respiratory hygiene, wash their hands regularly, use sanitisers, and adhere to physical distancing.