FG lifts ban on Lufthansa, two other international airlines

The Federal Government has lifted ban on Lufthansa, Air France/KLM and Qatar Airways and given approval for the airline operators to commence international flights into the country.

This is coming as the apex government also explained that plans are being concluded for Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Port Harcourt International Airport and Enugu Airport to begin operations for foreign travelers before end of 2020.

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, who made the disclosure on Tuesday said that consultations are ongoing with relevant stakeholders, particularly the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 on modalities for the foreign travelers.

Through a tweet on his social media page, the minister said that approval for Qatar airway would be limited to Abuja for now while that of other states are still under considerations.