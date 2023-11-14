FG launches N50M housing loan for Nigerians abroad

As a measure to assist Nigerians abroad achieve their dream of erecting structure within the country, the Federal Government has launched the Diaspora Housing Scheme with a facility for the citizens residing outside its shores to access N50 million mortgage loan.

It said that the N50 million mortgage loan setup by the central government was structured with an interest rate of 6.9 per cent, paid over a period of 10 years for Nigerians abroad.

The Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Dangiwa, launched the Diaspora Housing Scheme on Tuesday during the opening ceremony of the sixth edition of Nigeria Diaspora Investment Summit (NDIS) in Abuja with theme: ‘New Vistas, New Aspirations, New Opportunities: The Diaspora and National Development’.

Dangiwa, who initiated the scheme while serving as the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria, described his position as a positive twist of fate.

He added that the Mortgage scheme will be formally launched in the United Kingdom, Canada, and the United States soon, urged the Diaspora community to take full advantage of the opportunity and massively subscribe to reap its short and long-term benefits.

“I want to use this opportunity to urge Nigerians in the Diaspora to take advantage of this Scheme which allows them to actualise their dreams of owning affordable homes in Nigeria”, the minister added.

The Minister assured Nigerians in diaspora of his commitment to protect their investments in the sector and his tenure will ensure that relevant incentives are provided as he will willingly support Diaspora initiatives.

Dangiwa also encouraged the Diasporans to key into the Diaspora City Project which is in collaboration with Nigerian Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Federal Housing Authority (FHA), the Federal Capital Territory Administration and the private sector.

According to him, This city will accommodate bungalows, semi-bungalows, terrace, mansions and other infrastructures for the convenience of the Diaspora.

Earlier, the NIDCOM Boss, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, explained that the scheme has been in the heart of the Commission and will do all it takes to actualise it, hence the launch.

