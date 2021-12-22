FG launches 5yrs national development plan

The Federal Government has launched the National Development Plan 2021-2025 said to contain developmental roadmap for the country in the next five years, saying the plan was aimed at ensuring all Nigerians enjoy dividends of democracy irrespective of their location across the country.

The apex government explained that the National Development Plan 2021-2025 would be serving as a successor plan to both Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP 2017-2020) and the Vision 20:2020.

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, said that the five years plan would focus investment on massive infrastructure that would change the fortune of Nigerians and ensure the needed development was achieved.

Speaking on Tuesday while presenting the plan to President Muhammadu Buhari, the minister noted that other areas the plan would cover include to ensure economic stability, enhance the investment environment, improve on social indicators and living conditions of Nigerians, among other targets.

According to her, the plan is a pointer to the type of country that all Nigerians desire as it will encourage the use of science, technology, and innovation to drive the growth being targeted.

“In order to have the future we all desire, the Plan is developed to play a sizable role in the product complexity space internationally and adopts measures to ease constraints that have hindered the economy from attaining its potentials, particularly on the product mapping space.

“The plan provides for the implementation of major infrastructure and other development projects across the six geopolitical zones and opening up of opportunities for the rural areas to ensure balanced development and increased competitiveness. The plan builds on the foundation developed in the Vision 20:2020 and the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan. Lessons from these previous plans guided the development of the NDP 2021-2025

“The plan seeks to invest massively in infrastructure, ensure macroeconomic stability, enhance the investment environment, improve on social indicators and living conditions, tackle climate change mitigation, adaptation, and resilience strategies, among others”, she said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

