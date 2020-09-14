FG, LASG plans movements restrictions on railway corridor

The Federal and Lagos State governments have disclosed plans to restrict movement on railway corridors and strengthen safety of commuters and motorists around the transport facilities in the state.

They said that after restricting movement around the corridor, alternative entry and exit driveways would be created for the shopping complex particularly Arena shopping complex and other vulnerable points along the railway corridors in the state.

The plan to restrict movement around the railway corridor was reached on Monday after a commuter train, a commercial bus, and private vehicle collided along the driveways into the Nigerian Army Shopping Arena in Oshodi.

As gathered, the victims, a father, and his son, were said to be driving into the shopping arena when they were caught up by the speeding train that crushed the deceased Highlander Jeep and a commercial bus with number plate GGE 972 GE that got stuck on the rail track.

The six persons in the commercial vehicle, however, escaped with different degrees of injuries after the train dragged the commercial bus 800 meters away from the point of collision.

Announcing the plan, the state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who was accompanied during an on-the-spot assessment of the accident scene by Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, said that the move was to ensure safety of lives and property and that it would prevent a future occurrence in the state.

The governor, while sympathising with families of the victims, described the accident as regrettable and disclosed that it happened when the apex and state governments reached an agreement to close down the shopping complex’s gates at the railway line for safety concern.

He said: “This incident is regrettable because it happened on the day all stakeholders reached a consensus to close down the gates into the shopping arena. And this is part of the concerns we have been raising about commuters’ safety on this axis. We need to act fast. This fatal accident should strengthen our resolve to do the needful and prevent a repeat of the sad incident in the future.

“It is also a clarion call on our people to be safety conscious whenever they need to drive across the rail tracks. If there is a slow movement of vehicles at any railway bypass, then there is a need to keep a safe distance from the rail tracks. We have been rolling out advocacy on this and we will intensify efforts on it. Safety of the people is paramount and we will do all required to ensure we put a stop to this kind of accident”.