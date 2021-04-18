FG, LASG okay 24hr electronic call-up system suspension for trucks across Apapa ports

A team made up of representatives of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Lagos Task Force on Apapa Gridlock, and Apapa ports stakeholders have suggested a 24-hour suspension of the Electronic Call-up System ( Eto) used by NPA to call trucks for loading at the ports, starting from Sunday.

The suspension was to enable NPA clear back-log of trucks that could not load due to the current strike action by ports workers under the aegis Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN.

This suggestion was given during the team’s assessment visit to road construction sites contributing to current gridlock at Apapa. The team also proffered solutions.

Areas visited by the team include on-going road construction projects at Liverpool Road under-bridge, Tin Can Port 2nd gate, and Sunrise Bus Stop area on Apapa-Mile 2 Expressway.

Some of the decisions and pronouncements made at the end of the assessment visit include: that the NPA is to immediately make a public statement to reassure stakeholders that Electronic Call-up System ( Eto) is working.

Also that in order to clear the backlog of trucks created by the picketing of APMT by Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN), it suggested that the Eto system be immediately shut down temporarily for 24 hours. As such, new bookings and merging of tickets will be put on hold.

As part of strategy to decentralize traffic and ensure seamless flow of traffic in Apapa area as well as TinCan – Mile 2 axis, the team identified the urgent need to open up Tin Can – Mile 2 corridor.

In this regard, the Enforcement Team of LASG and NPA were to immediately deploy personnel and logistics to create a corridor for Tin Can bound trucks from Sunday 18th 04 2021.

The team also advised that henceforth, all Tin Can Island Port bound container laden trucks would be stopped from passing along Apapa corridor, but should rather follow Tin Can – Mile 2 corridor.=, and also that all export bound trucks to Apapa Port (LPC) must pregate at Lilypond Truck Transit Park (LTTP).

Finally, it advised that to to enhance enforcement capability, security personnel will be deployed to reinforce access points such as Ijora Olopa, Ijora SIFAX and Sunrise for better control, and the AGM Operations was to immediately call for a meeting with all holding bays and satellite parks operators to intimate them on bookings and movement schedules on Wednesday, April 21.