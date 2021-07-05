FG land recovery, insecurity top Southern governor meeting in Lagos

The Federal Government decision to recover lands across the country for grazing routes, proffering homegrown solutions to insecurity and the agitation to carve out Yoruba Nation from the region would likely dominate discussion at the Southern governors meeting on Monday in Lagos State.

As gathered, the governors would be x-raying possible implications of recent re-arrest and extradition of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu, as well as the manhunt for leader of Yoruba Nation agitators, Sunday Adeyemo popularly called Sunday Igboho by Department of State Services (DSS).

Aside from that, it was learnt that the meeting was expected to discuss gains of the last meeting held two months ago in Delta State which was codenamed Asaba Declaration, in which the Governors demanded an end to open grazing in the region among other resolutions.

Among the Southern governors that have arrived Lagos House, Ikeja for the meeting were River State Governor, Nyesom Wike, his Ekiti State counterpart, Kayode FAYEMI, who is the Chairman, Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF), Ogun Governor; Dapo Abiodun, and Akwa-Ibom governor; Udom Emmanuel.

Others already in Lagos for the meeting hosted by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, were his Bayelsa, Ondo colleagues; Duoye Diri and Rotimi Akeredolu respectively, meanwhile, the Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki has delegated his deputy, Phillip Shuaibu, to attend the for the state.

The Chief Press Secretary to Lagos State Governor, GboyegaAkosile, confirmed the meeting of Southern Governors in the Centre of Excellence, Lagos, and that all necessary logistics had been put in place to ensure a successful deliberation in the state.

