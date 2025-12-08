FG, Lagos Govt. stepup waterways patrol to boost security, safety

As travel activity surges across Lagos’ water transport corridors this December, the Federal Government and the Lagos State Government have stepped up joint patrols and safety enforcement to safeguard movement on the state’s busy inland waterways.

With both governments entering the collaboration through the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) and the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), they aimed at ensuring smooth and secure passenger travel throughout the festive season.

In a coordinated announcement on Monday, LASWA and NIWA confirmed the launch of a strengthened, collaborative security and safety campaign for the state.

The enhanced festive-season strategy is expected to significantly reduce risks on Lagos waterways, which are set to experience one of the busiest travel periods of the year.

They said that the intensified operation reflects a renewed commitment by both agencies to protect lives, improve enforcement efficiency, and strengthen cooperation with operators and community stakeholders.

“Safety on our waterways is not negotiable,” said the Special Adviser to the Governor on the Blue Economy. “This collaboration with NIWA amplifies our enforcement capacity and improves coordination with security agencies, vessel operators, and local communities to ensure a secure and joyful festive season for all waterway users.”

LASWA and NIWA are conducting coordinated patrols alongside the Marine Police and trained community safety volunteers along major routes and terminals. The patrols will be more frequent during peak travel hours and extended into nighttime operations.

Joint safety inspections will be carried out on all commercial passenger vessels before and during the holidays. Operators will also face random spot checks to ensure regulatory compliance, valid operational licenses, and proper safety equipment on board.

Real-time monitoring tools will guide the issuance of safety alerts to boat operators and commuters. Authorities may adjust routes or suspend trips temporarily in response to hazardous weather conditions.

Passengers or crew members exhibiting any signs of intoxication will not be allowed to board vessels—a move aimed at preventing avoidable accidents.

While onboard, passengers a expected to wear life jackets correctly at all times, follow crew instructions and posted safety guidelines and avoid boarding overloaded vessels.

Aside from that, they are to supervise children closely and report unsafe practices or suspicious activity.

Meanwhile, the operators must hold valid licenses and maintain updated manifests and safety equipment, as well as display emergency contact information clearly on vessels.

Commuters can report emergencies to the nearest LASWA or NIWA official stationed at terminals, or via hotline numbers displayed at jetties across Lagos.

Reaffirming the commitment of both agencies, the NIWA Lagos Area Manager noted: “This season is a time for celebration, and we can only achieve safe and enjoyable travels when everyone—regulators, operators, and passengers—plays their part. Together, we will ensure safe navigation and compliance on all waterways.”