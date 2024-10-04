FG, Lagos Govt. sign MoU on Epe general hospital upgrade

Amid ongoing health crisis, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding(MoU) on the transfer of the State General Hospital in Epe to the Federal Government for conversion and full upgrading to a tertiary health facility.



The hospital’s upgrade came following a request by the Governor to the Federal Government to establish an advanced health care infrastructure within Epe Division of the State in order to cater for the expanding population within the axis and adjoining communities. The hospital is now to be known as Federal Medical Centre, Epe.



The MoU facilitating the new status of the hospital was, on Thursday, signed by Governor and Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Tunji Alausa, during the maiden Lagos Trauma Conference organized by the State’s Ministry of Health.



Sanwo-Olu described the stride as a game changer that would shape the future of health delivery in Lagos, noting that the development further demonstrated the power of healthy collaboration between state and federal governments.



He said, “The upgrading of Epe General Hospital marks a new step forward in our tireless efforts to expand access to quality healthcare for our residents. The conversion of the hospital to a Federal Medical Centre is a game changer that will shape the future of healthcare delivery in Lagos.



“This development aligns with the current conversation we are having today, especially with the theme of this conference that is aimed at enhancing trauma care and attending to emergencies for a thriving Lagos. This is part of our mission to ensure Lagos continues to be a safe and thriving city that is worth living in”.



In addition to upgrading the General Hospital, the MoU also provides for the

establishment of the School of Nursing at the FMC for the training of Nurses and Midwives. The first set of students are expected to be admitted next year.



Dr. Alausa said the establishment of nursing school and FEDCAM would offer young people opportunities to undertake the programs and become professionals in medical disciplines and fields of complementary and alternative medicine.



The Minister said, “The establishment of this Federal Medical Centre in Epe is poised to bring not only improved health outcomes but also numerous socio- economic benefits to the area.



“It will stimulate local businesses, create employment opportunities for our people, and attract a wide range of healthcare professionals to Epe, thereby enriching the local economy and enhancing the well-being of the residents.



“This development is in line with the goal envisioned in the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, which is focused on improving the lives of Nigerians across all sectors.



“Epe is a strategic location, given its expanding population, which made this decision imperative. Our people deserve access to quality healthcare; I am proud to say that today, we are making great strides toward ensuring that they receive it.”