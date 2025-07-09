FG, Lagos Govt. partner on ferries transition to clean energy

To promote sustainable transportation and cut carbon emissions, the Federal Government and Lagos State Government have partnered to drive the transition of ferry operations on Lagos waterways toward cleaner energy sources, with a particular focus on adopting Compressed Natural Gas (CNG).

The move aims to promote cleaner energy, reduce carbon emissions, cut operational costs, and enhance safety on the waterways as part of the state’s broader strategy for sustainable transportation.

LASWA convened a meeting with the Presidential Initiative on CNG (Pi-CNG), RIL Hydro Kraft Limited—specialists promoting CNG technology for marine applications, and major boat operators and marine stakeholders.

Their discussions focused on technical aspects of engine conversion, fueling infrastructure development, safety protocols, and phased implementation to address concerns raised by operators.

The session held at LASWA’s head quarters, Ikoyi on Wednesday, also involved representatives from various boat operators and federal agencies responsible for waterways management.

In his welcome address, the General Manager of LASWA, Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, highlighted the strategic importance of introducing CNG-powered boats and electric ferries as part of LASWA’s long-term commitment to reducing environmental impact and improving service delivery.

Emmanuel emphasized that the waterways are central to Lagos’s future mobility plans, and that energy transition remains a core pillar in actualizing this vision.

The team from the Presidential Initiative on CNG, led by PD/CEO Michael Oluwagbemi, provided insight into the federal government’s roadmap for accelerating CNG adoption across multiple transport sectors, including maritime.

Oluwagbemi shared success stories from road transport CNG adoption across the country and assured stakeholders of strong technical support and enabling policies toward the adoption of CNG for marine use.

Also speaking, the CEO of RIL Hydro Kraft Limited, Layi Solesi, delivered a technical presentation on the conversion process, fueling infrastructure, safety standards, and the long-term economic benefits of CNG usage in marine transport.

Solesi also showcased successful case studies from other coastal cities and expressed readiness to work closely with LASWA and boat operators on pilot schemes.

Boat operators present, however, raised critical questions and shared concerns regarding affordability, safety, engine compatibility, fueling infrastructure, and maintenance.

In response to these concerns, LASWA and federal representatives assured a gradual, inclusive rollout with capacity-building programs and continuous stakeholder engagement.