FG, Lagos Govt., others to develop 25years national port master plan

The Federal Government through the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Lagos State Government and other Stakeholders have pledged to revitalize and revolutionize maritime infrastructure by creating a 25 Year national ports master plan.

They said that the master plan, when developed, would guide all stakeholders on the port operations and other activities expected to take place within its premises.

This was disclosed on Tuesday during a stakeholder workshop organized by the NPA at Apapa which was attended by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and others.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, revealed that the masterplan will guide the location, sizes and activities of ports and jetties and serve to improve economic growth on a National scale.

He described the workshop as a principle of transformative change that will collectively address the challenges that have plagued the ports adding that the Master Plan will provide a roadmap that leads to a future defined by efficiency, sustainability and global competitiveness.

Highlighting the benefits of a well crafted and implemented masterplan, Governor Sanwo-Olu stressed that the success of this Masterplan was dependent on the collective commitment and collaboration of all Stakeholders. He urged Participants to seize the opportunity provided by the forum to build a lasting legacy that will put the nation in its rightful place on the global map.

Representatives of the Messrs. Enviplan International Limited, Messrs. Rogan Associates from Greece, Government functionaries, Development Partners and eminent personalities were all in attendance at this Stakeholders Workshop.

