FG, Lagos battle GNI building inferno one-week after outbreak

Nearly two weeks after the devastating fire that engulfed the Great Nigeria Insurance (GNI) building on Martins Street, Lagos Island, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has intervened to assist in bringing the inferno under control, as the Lagos State governments continue efforts to contain the blaze, which remains active.

The intervention followed several days of sustained firefighting operations at the scene, which have so far achieved little success in extinguishing the fire despite continuous efforts.

It was gathered that although firefighting began on the first day of the incident, the building is still emitting thick smoke, posing serious public health concerns, while debris, concrete, and steel components remain extremely hot.

The Director of NEMA, Bature Usman, who visited the scene alongside Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said rescue operations were ongoing but severely constrained by the hazardous conditions at the site.

He explained that large volumes of debris must first be cleared before responders can conduct a detailed search to determine whether additional survivors or bodies remain trapped beneath the rubble.

According to Usman, safety remains a critical concern, as emergency workers must operate within a secured buffer zone due to the compromised structural integrity of the building.

He noted that preliminary observations indicate the structure is technically weak, a concern shared by the Lagos State Government, which has invited experts to conduct a comprehensive structural assessment.



Usman stressed that members of the public and passersby must stay clear of the area, adding that urgent intervention is required to either stabilise the structure or carry out a controlled demolition, in line with government directives, to prevent further danger.

“We have been here for three days on the directive of the Director-General of NEMA, Zubaida Umar, to reinforce the ongoing search and rescue operations in Lagos.

“The operation is ongoing, but the major challenge is the environment where the incident occurred. There is a lot of debris that needs to be cleared before we can carry out a detailed search for possible survivors or bodies.

“We also need to establish a safety buffer due to concerns about the integrity of the building. From our assessment and that of the state government, experts have been invited to further evaluate the structure,” Usman said.

The fire, which started between 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. on Christmas Day, broke out in a densely populated commercial area where multiple buildings were constructed in close proximity, often without strict adherence to safety regulations.

It was learnt that the reckless storage of fuel and the presence of more than a dozen generators across several floors of the affected buildings contributed to the rapid spread of the blaze.

A trader, Chukwujiekwu, who owned shops in the building, recounted the harrowing experience, saying they initially attempted to extinguish the fire themselves but were unable to contain it.

He alleged that when fire service personnel arrived, some reportedly demanded money, which traders said they paid via bank transfers.

The trader expressed deep concern that many of his colleagues, friends, and acquaintances remain trapped inside the building, underscoring the urgency of the rescue efforts.

“Many people have lost their lives, and we are not even talking about the property. I had an office and 16 shops with 21 boys working under me. I thank God for my life, but I have lost many things,” Chukwujiekwu said.

Another eyewitness, Movets Mopia, said the fire worsened due to inadequate intervention.

He explained that fire service vehicles lacked an escalator capable of reaching the third floor, allowing the inferno to spread further and cause extensive damage.

“The people trapped in the building were those who went back to collect their goods on December 26.

“Seven individuals were rescued but later taken to the mortuary, while another person was found in a very weak condition,” Mopia said.

Meanwhile, Governor Sanwo-Olu said the government has concluded plans to close streets around the GNI building, as the aftermath of the inferno continues to pose serious safety risks.

According to him, persistent smoke, unstable structures, and ongoing emergency operations have made the area unsafe for public access.

He stated that a 100-metre radius around the site will remain closed to all commercial activities until the debris is safely cleared and the environment stabilised.

“The entire area remains unsafe. No business or unauthorised activity should be taking place there. The market is closed, and only first responders are permitted on the site. Emergency teams are working carefully through the rubble, particularly at the rear of the building, to ensure no one remains trapped,” the governor said.