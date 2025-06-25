FG, Lagos advocate regional collaboration on ferry safety

Amid growing concerns over waterway safety, the Federal and Lagos State Governments have called for unified regional efforts to strengthen ferry operations across West and Central Africa.

The governments emphasized the importance of building a safer, technologically advanced, and regionally integrated water transport system to serve the growing needs of over 25 million residents in Lagos and beyond.

Both authorities made the appeal on Wednesday at the Regional Ferry Safety Conference hosted by the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) in partnership with Maritime Organisation for West and Central Africa (MOWCA) and Interferry.

The conference brought together stakeholders from across the maritime and transport sectors gathered to discuss strategies for safer and more efficient water-based transportation.

Speaking at the event, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, noted that ferry transportation is critical to urban mobility, tourism, and economic development.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by his Deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, stressed the need for enforceable safety regulations, digital monitoring systems, and standardized training protocols across the sub-region.

“This conference is not merely timely; it is essential. Our waterways must not only serve as routes of transportation but also as bastions of safety,” he stated.

“As a region, we must forge common safety frameworks, share data, and adopt innovations such as GPS, radar, and automation to improve navigation and emergency response.

In alignment with this call, the Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Bola Oyebamiji, represented by Elsie Egwuatu, Head of Marine at NIWA, reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to enhancing inland water transport safety.

“As we gather to discuss ferry safety, we are reminded of the critical importance of ensuring the well-being of passengers and crew on our inland waterways.

“At NIWA, we believe ferry safety is a shared responsibility that requires the collective efforts of all stakeholders.

“Our collaborative efforts aim to minimize risks, prevent accidents, and ensure that our waterways remain a safe and reliable mode of transportation for all,” he said.

Egwuatu highlighted ongoing federal initiatives including the adoption of new safety regulations, the promotion of innovation, and the development of integrated transport solutions that prioritize both safety and affordability.

Both the state and federal representatives expressed their shared resolve to improve inland waterways and called on neighboring countries in West and Central Africa to collaborate on harmonizing ferry safety standards across borders.

During the event, Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwasuen Osiyemi, said maritime safety should be treated as a continuous process, not a one-time goal.

“Water transportation has evolved from a supporting role in our mobility narrative to a vital pillar of our urban transit systems,” Osiyemi stated.

He described Lagos as a city that has seen first-hand the transformative potential of ferry services in decongesting roads and improving commuter experience.

“Maritime safety is not a destination but a continuous journey—one that demands innovation, collaboration, and vigilance,” he emphasized.

Osiyemi urged delegates to convert dialogue into action and ensure policy frameworks developed during the conference translate into long-term improvements for passengers and operators alike.

The Managing Director of LASWA, Damilola Emmanuel, emphasized that Lagos was not just a fitting host but a leader in implementing scalable water transport models.

Emmanuel highlighted LASWA’s achievements, including the introduction of modern terminals, improved regulatory enforcement, and adoption of digital vessel tracking systems.

“We are proving that with shared commitment and innovation, the future of ferry transport in Africa can be safer, smarter, and more sustainable,” he added.

He also used the platform to commend the contributions of both public and private partners in shaping a more resilient and safety-conscious ferry ecosystem.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Interferry, Tim Mooney, urged collaboration to address the challenges facing ferry operations.

“I am impressed with the LASWA group, from what we experienced when we went round the state. We saw people wearing life jackets in Lagos. This is amazing,” he said.

Earlier, the Secretary-General, MOWCA, Paul Adalikwu, said the gathering was to ensure that ferry transport, which millions of commuters in the subregion relied on daily, was not only efficient and accessible, but also safe.

“The choice to pick Lagos for the conference was predicated on the fact that Lagos is a cosmopolitan city that operates multimodal system transport services and has a 22 per cent water coverage area, with an average of about 60,000 daily commuters crisscrossing the mainland and islands.

“It is also acknowledged that the state had put in place a robust water transport authority, LASWA.

“The idea is to gather stakeholders in Lagos to study their model, align it with emerging global best practices and explore areas of improvement that will make ferry services safe and attractive options for human and service mobility,” he said.