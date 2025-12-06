FG justifies subject choices in secondary school curriculum

The Federal Ministry of Education has issued comprehensive guidance to address widespread enquiries from students, parents, school proprietors, and administrators regarding subject selection under the revised Senior Secondary School Curriculum.

It stated that the clarification followed numerous calls, letters, and public concerns arising from misinterpretations circulating across various platforms.

This is contained in a statement on Saturday in Abuja by the Director of Press and Public Relations at the Federal Ministry of Education, Mrs Folasade Boriowo.

Boriowo, who quoted the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, explained that there was no restriction or exclusion attached to the selection of any approved subject within the Senior Secondary School Curriculum.

Alausa emphasised that all subjects remained fully open for students to choose from, provided such choices were properly guided by the school authority, parents, or a certified school counsellor.

He further noted that a science student might select subjects classified under the social sciences or arts, while students in the arts and social sciences might also choose subjects traditionally grouped under the sciences.

According to him, the curriculum is designed to be flexible, student-centred, and supportive of diverse academic interests and career pathways.

The minister also clarified issues relating to the subject formerly known as Information and Communication Technology, stating that it had now been renamed Digital Technology.

He stressed that the change was purely in nomenclature and did not alter the curriculum content.

“Students who previously offered Information and Communication Technology are therefore fully eligible to sit for Digital Technology during registration and examinations,” he said.

Regarding trade subjects, the minister explained that six trade subjects had been identified and approved under the curriculum.

“A student may register for any of these subjects if the school offers them and the student has been taught the subject.

“However, where a student has not been exposed to or offered any of the six trade subjects, there is no obligation for such a student to register for any trade subject as a third subject,” he said.

The ministry reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to ensuring a smooth, inclusive, and well-guided implementation of the revised Senior Secondary School Curriculum nationwide.