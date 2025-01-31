FG justifies IGP tenure elongation

The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), has clarified that the continued stay in office of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, is both legal and lawful.

IGP Egbetokun, who was appointed on October 31, 2023, was initially expected to retire upon reaching the mandatory retirement age of 60 on September 4, 2024.

However, the amendment of the Police Act in 2024 has extended his tenure, allowing him to complete a full four-year term as stipulated under Section 7 (6) of the Act.

In a press release issued by the AGF, it was emphasized that the amended law permits the IGP to remain in office for a four-year term, effective from the date of appointment, regardless of reaching the retirement age.

As a result, IGP Egbetokun’s tenure has been statutorily extended to October 31, 2027.

“For the avoidance of doubt, IGP Egbetokun’s continuous stay in office is in line with the provisions of the Police Act amended in 2024, which allows the occupant of the office to enjoy a term of four years effective from the date of his appointment as IGP,” the AGF stated.

The clarification aims to address any misconceptions and provide guidance to the general public.

The AGF reiterated that the extension of IGP Egbetokun’s tenure is a statutory provision designed to ensure stability and continuity in the leadership of the Nigeria Police Force.