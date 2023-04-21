FG justifies delay in Nigerians evacuation from Sudan

Nigerians awaiting return of their relatives stranded in Sudan after internal crisis started may have to wait for more days after the Federal Government disclosed that efforts to gain access into the country and evacuate it’s citizens have prove too difficult considering decision of the both fighting parties.

It said that efforts to gain access into the country and evacuate stranded Nigerians with airplane were denied by the parties that allegedly set some of the aircraft at the country’s airport ablaze.

The Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, made the justification on Friday in a statement released by the Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit, NIDCOM, Gabriel Odu.

Dabiri-Erewa stressed that the efforts of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) would have yielded desired results immediately but the spread of the fight was making it difficult for NEMA and other countries and Non-Governmental Organisations to have access to the people and supply them foods as well as water.

The NIDCOM boss, meanwhile, appealed to the fighting Parties to consider the Juba Peace Agreement enunciated by Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), as fundamental mechanism for the restoration of peace and tranquility in the country.

According to the statement, “the Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa has said while the Nigerian Mission in Sudan and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), have put in place arrangements to evacuate Nigerian students and other Nigerian citizens stranded in Sudan, the tensed situation makes it gravely risky and impossible for any flights at this point in time., noting that Aircrafts parked at the Airport in the country were burnt yesterday morning

“Dabiri-Erewa noted that Humanitarian Groups are seeking ways of getting food, water and medicals across to people.

“She therefore appealed to the fighting Parties to consider the Juba Peace Agreement enunciated by Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), as fundamental mechanism for the restoration of peace and tranquility in the country”.

