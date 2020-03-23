FG issues stay-indoor directive to Lagos, Abuja residents, land boards under lock

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

In a bid to curtail spread of coronavirus in Nigeria, the Federal Government has ordered the immediate closure of all land borders in the country and advised residents of Abuja and Lagos State to remain at home until further notice.

The Federal Government further banned mass gathering of 50 people, adding that plans have been concluded to mobilise all experts including retirees to assist in the prevention of the deadly disease.

Secretary to the Federal Government and chairman of Presidential Taskforce on coronavirus, Boss Mustapha, disclosed the apex government plans on Monday during a press briefing in Abuja, after accessing the state of activities on coronavirus in the country.

Mustapha said: “All land borders that have been hitherto under partial closure shall now be closed for human traffic for four weeks effective, 23rd March, 2020;

“All Abuja and Lagos residents are strongly advised to stay at home, avoid mass congregation of any kind as well as non- essential outings until further advice is given”, the chairman added.

According to him, Lagos and Abuja have been isolated for particular attention in view of their population, mobility, and number of cases already reported in both states.

To further contain the deadly Coronavirus rages, Mustapha disclosed that the government has suspended its weekly Federal Executive Council FEC meetings as well as the proposed Council of State meeting earlier slated for March 26, 2020.

The chairman added that the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation has been mandated to announce measures approved by the Federal Government to protect the civil servants from contracting the disease in the country.

“Part of the measures being taken presently include the following: escalating the nation’s capacity for testing and detection ​​​through the acquisition of more testing kits and ​​​​establishment of ​additional test centres;​

“However, this commitment should be reciprocated by all citizens by respecting the advisory and obeying measures put in place to curtail the spread of COVID-19. The Presidential Task Force (PTF) shall be updating Nigerians from time to time when the need arises”.