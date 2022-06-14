FG issues 164 fishing firms licenses to operation across waters

The Federal Government has licensed no fewer than 164 vessels to operate on territorial waters and exclusive economic zone in the country.

The Director, Fisheries Department in the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Ime Umoh, said that it was one of the achievement recorded by the Department in its activities so that local production would be boosted.

Umoh stated that they were intervening in 15 states providing fish feeds, fingerlings, nets, canoe, and that is what is going on presently in Nigeria.

He disclosed that on industrial, they install Vessel Monitoring System, VMS, not to finish everything of the artisanal.

Speaking during a conference in Abuja, yesterday, the director said that for the artisanal, they help them with training, provide inputs, which they do lake enhancement to boost some water bodies that lack fish.

“For aquaculture, we normally establish fish farm estates, where we establish it for youths and women, and also provide them with feed because of the flood we had in 2020 in collaboration with National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA.

“What we do is in collaboration with Navy and other security agencies when we install the equipment in the vessels so that we will be able to monitor what they are doing; the type of fish, vessels that is being used, equipment that is being brought into the country. For example, they can use the vessels for smuggling and every other activity.We have to prevent all these from the trawlers being used for other obnoxious activities.” he said.

On his part, the Chief Executive Officer of the African Union Development Agency (AUDANEPAD), Nardos Thomas , represented by the Acting Head of Food Security Unit/AUDA-NEPAD FishGov-2 Project Coordinator, Cheikh N’dongo, said that the FISHGOV project was funded with thtee million dollars to support member states.

He said that the essence of the dialogue, was to help sensitise Africans about whgat stakeholders were doing to advance the fisheries and aquaculture sectors for Africa’s social and economic transformation.

