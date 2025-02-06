FG introduces 12yrs compulsory basic education model for schoolchildren

In a bid to redesign the Nigerian education system towards being at par with other advanced nations, the Federal Government has announced the scrapping of all Junior Secondary School (JSS) and Senior Secondary Schools in the country to pave way for a better future.

To ensure better future for the children, the government has introduced a compulsory 12-year uninterrupted basic education model after which a Nigerian child can aspire to higher education.

With this development, the Nigerian Government is seeking the abolition of 6-3-3-4 education system and replacing it with 12-4.

This is even as it has sought the approval of the National Council on Education to officially adopt 16 years as the minimum entry age requirement into the country’s tertiary institutions.

Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, revealed this on Thursday in Abuja during the 2025 extraordinary National Council on Education (NCE) meeting which is a platform for the highest policy-making body in the education sector.

The event was graced by commissioners for education in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), agencies and parastatals under the Ministry, and development partners.

According to the Minister, by subsuming secondary education into basic education, students will benefit from uninterrupted learning up to the age of 16.

Alausa said the new policy is in line with global best practices.

The reform, he stressed, will also reduce dropout rates by eliminating financial and systemic barriers that currently prevent students from completing secondary education.

“Extending basic education to 12 years will ensure a standardized curriculum that is uniformly implemented across the nation,” Alausa said.

“This will also facilitate early exposure to vocational and entrepreneurial skills, preparing students for both higher education and employment.

“Many developed nations have implemented similar systems where basic education spans 12 years, ensuring that students acquire foundational knowledge before specializing at tertiary levels.

“This reform also aligns Nigeria’s education system with international standards, fostering better educational outcomes and global competitiveness.”

He said it will also lead to economic and social impact, adding that “Educated youth contribute significantly to national development.

“When students receive an extended period of compulsory education, they are better equipped to join the workforce with relevant skills. This reform will also reduce child labor and other social vices resulting from premature school dropouts.”

He highlighted the implementation strategies to successfully integrate secondary education into basic education to include: policy reforms, infrastructure expansion, teacher training and recruitment, funding and partnerships, curriculum enhancement.