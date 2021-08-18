FG insists on social media regulation

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has disclosed that the Federal Government would not rest until social media is regulated, noting that nobody would survive otherwise.

He added that through regulating the social platforms, dangers posed by fake news and its merchants would be prevented and ensure Nigerians earn good reputation in terms of information sharing.

Mohammed sounded the note of warning in an interview with newsmen in Washington, United States of America, USA, on Wednesday. During the interview, he also denied reports that he “sneaked out of Nigeria to meet with Twitter executives” in the US, describing same as fake news.

Denying the reports of a clandestine meeting with Twitter executives on Wednesday, Mohammed said that his official visit to the U.S. had nothing to do with the microblogging and social networking platform.

Mohammed said that he was in the U.S. to meet with international media organisations and think-tanks on the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration and efforts made so far in tackling insurgency, banditry and all forms of criminality.

“When you talk about fake news and its danger, we need to take it seriously and I am happy that the entire world is now seeing what we saw more than two years ago. I can assure you that we will not rest until we regulate the social media, otherwise, nobody will survive it,” he said.

The minister reiterated the position that the Federal Government suspended Twitter operation in the country not because it deleted the tweet by the president as being propagated in some section of the media.

He said that the operation of the microblogging medium was suspended because of its persistent use of its platform for activities that were capable of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence.

He also underscored the need for the organisation to register as a business entity and obtain licence from the National Broadcasting Commission, NBC, to carry out its activities.

Mohammed said that the engagement between Twitter and the Federal Government on how to resolve the issue of the ban had reached an advanced stage.

