FG injects N48bn into engineering workshops across 12 universities

The Federal Government has approved N48 billion for 12 universities specialising in engineering and technology to upgrade workshops and acquire modern equipment, in a move aimed at strengthening technical education and improving graduates’ readiness for industry.

The intervention is expected to revitalise practical training infrastructure and address long-standing gaps between classroom instruction and the real-world skills demanded by employers.

The beneficiary institutions, drawn from the six geopolitical zones of the country, consist of federal and state-owned universities.

Beneficiary institutions include the Federal University of Technology (FUT), Minna; FUT Akure; FUT Babura; FUT Ikot-Abasi; FUT Owerri; Nigerian Army University, Biu; African Aviation and Aerospace University; Shehu Shagari University of Education, Sokoto; Enugu State University of Science and Technology; and the University of Ilesha, Osun State, among others.

The Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, announced the approval on Monday in Abuja during the inauguration of the Implementation Committee on TETFund Special High-Impact Intervention Projects.

“The High-Impact Intervention Project is a strategic initiative aimed at upgrading laboratories, workshops, and research facilities, positioning our institutions as hubs of innovation and practical problem solving.

“However, funding alone does not guarantee results. Success depends on effective implementation, strict adherence to standards, transparency, and accountability, which is why this committee is both necessary and timely.

“Your mandate is clear: monitor project execution, ensure compliance with approved specifications and timelines, evaluate outcomes, identify challenges, and provide objective reports to guide policy decisions.

“You are entrusted with safeguarding public investment and ensuring value for money. Every facility delivered under this intervention must reflect quality, sustainability, and relevance to national needs,” he said.

Alausa added that the special intervention would provide modern workshops, advanced laboratories, and industry-relevant equipment to improve graduate employability.

He further noted that an additional N20 billion had been provided in the 2026 TETFund guidelines to upgrade engineering facilities in other selected institutions.

The minister tasked the committee with submitting periodic reports and recommending sanctions for non-compliant institutions to the ministry and TETFund.

The Executive Secretary of TETFund, Sonny Echono, commended President Bola Tinubu for endorsing reforms aimed at repositioning tertiary education. Meanwhile, the committee chairman and President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, Ali Rabiu, assured stakeholders of the committee’s commitment to the initiative.

“The committee accepts this responsibility and will contribute meaningfully to the success of the initiative,” he said.