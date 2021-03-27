FG injects N100bn development funds into aviation sector

The Federal Government (FG) has expended about 100 billion naira to develop the aviation sector in the last six years.

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika stated this in Abuja at the 8th edition of the Aviation workers’ week and award night organised by the Joint Consultative and Negotiating Council (JCNC) and the Federal Ministry of Aviation, with the theme: ‘The challenges of COVID-19 pandemic to the Nigerian Aviation industry:the part to recovery.’

Sirika, who was represented by the Minister of State for Science and Technology, Abdullahi Mohammed, said the funds were spent on infrastructure, equipment among other things.

He further said staff welfare, trainings, facilities upgrade, remodeling of the airports were some of the other places the funds were expended on within the time under review.

Also speaking, the chairman of the JCNC, Hector Nnadi called for the setting-up of the National Council on Civil Aviation.

According to him, “the unions wish to passionately reiterate the compelling need for the setting-up of the National Council on Civil Aviation.

“This has been the platform for most ministries to examine, explore, initiate, proffer and compare notes on key policy decisions or issues.”