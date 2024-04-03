FG increases electricity tariff for special users, bidders

Concerned by the need to ensure services rendered commensurate with fees paid, the Federal Government through the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has approved an increase in electricity tariff for customers enjoying over 20 hours of power supply daily across the country.

The government added that the increments would see the customers pay N225 kilowatt per hour from the current N66 previously approved.

It said that these customers were under the Band A classification of electricity users assigned to different Electricity Distribution firms (Discos).

The Vice Chairman, NERC, Musliu Oseni, disclosed this on Wednesday during a press briefing in Abuja on efforts made by the government to ensure power supply improve and bills paid commensurate with supply made by the Discos.

Oseni said these customers represents 15 percent of the 12 million electricity customers in the country.

He added that the commission had also downgraded some customers on the Band A to Band B due to non-fulfilment of the required hours of electricity provided by the electricity distribution company.

“We currently have 800 feeders that are categorised as Band A, but it will now be reduced to under 500. This means that 17 percent now qualify as Band A feeders. These feeders only service 15 percent of total electricity customers connected to the feeders.

“The commission has issued an order which is titled April supplementary order and the commission allows a 235 kilowatt per hour.”

According to him, the review in tariff will not affect customers on the other Bands.

The development comes amid announcement by the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) of an increase in the price of natural gas, which is used to generate more than 70% of electricity in Nigeria.