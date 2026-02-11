FG inaugurates committee for Polytechnic laboratories upgrade

The Federal Government has inaugurated a Ministerial Implementation and Monitoring Committee to oversee the upgrade of engineering workshops and laboratory facilities in polytechnics across Nigeria.

The initiative, which will be funded by the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), is part of the second phase of the Skills-G programme aimed at strengthening technical education and expanding hands-on training opportunities for students across the country.

The committee was inaugurated on Wednesday in Abuja by the Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Alausa, who formally constituted the panel and outlined its mandate to supervise the upgrade of engineering and laboratory facilities in 37 polytechnics.

The committee, chaired by the Executive Secretary of the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), Professor Idris Bugaje, is responsible for monitoring the programme’s implementation, ensuring compliance with due process, maintaining proper records, and recommending institutions for the third phase, which is set for 2026.

During the inauguration, Dr. Alausa described the initiative as a strategic investment in Nigeria’s economic transformation. He explained that the Federal Government plans to replace obsolete equipment, introduce industry-grade engineering facilities, and modernise laboratory setups in the beneficiary institutions.

According to the Minister, the upgraded laboratories will focus on critical areas such as mechatronics, robotics, renewable energy, telecommunications, electronics, and automobile engineering, ensuring that students gain industry-relevant skills.

He further stated that the programme would offer dual certification pathways, enabling graduates to earn National Diploma (ND) or Higher National Diploma (HND) qualifications alongside National Skills Qualification certificates, thereby enhancing their employability.

The Ministry of Education reiterated that the Skills-G programme is part of broader efforts to bridge skills gaps and equip young Nigerians with the competencies needed in a modern, technology-driven economy.