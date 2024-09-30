FG inaugurates 5-man probe panel on Bobrisky’s prison claim

As part of measures to end corruption and reform the Nigerian correctional facilities, the Federal Government has inaugurated an independent investigative panel to probe allegations of corruption and gross violations of standard operating procedures within the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS).

The panel is chaired by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Dr Magdalene Ajani, and would be expected to submit its findings on the allegations raised by the popular crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, also known as Bobrisky, and others against NCoS.

Other members of the panel were Director Legal; Nasir Usman, Director, Joint Services, Omotese Eva; President, Prisoners’ Rehabilitation and Welfare Action, PRAWA, Dr. Uju Agomoh, who is a former Board Member of the International Corrections and Prisons Association (ICPA); and Human Rights Radio consultant, a Forensic Researcher and Social Impact Expert, Dr. Ikechukwu Ezeugo.

The Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, who inaugurated the committee on Monday in Abuja, said the committee must also look at the recent allegation that some correctional service personnel had provided an alternative accommodation for convicted cross-dresser, Bobrisky.

The panel, according to the minister, became necessary to sanitize the Service towards attaining transparency and accountability.

Tunji-Ojo noted the need for a holistic approach to unravel the issues being investigated, through empirical and fact-finding processes that will proffer lasting solutions to the challenges.

“We want to reform the correctional service. Your core responsibility is to investigate specific allegations of corruption, torture, and mistreatment of inmates by correctional officers, especially the immediate one on Bobrisky which I expect to be out in two weeks,” he said.

The Minister, meanwhile, charged the committee to uphold justice without fear or favour to any party.

The minister said: “We will rely on your legal guidance to be sure that whatever we do is in line with the law of the land.

“We will rely on you to be able to come up with a way forward, as well as facts that would be made public to Nigerians.

“I want to say this very clearly, nobody will be shielded. Nobody, no matter how highly placed, will be shielded.”

While proposing medium and long-term solutions to prevent future occurrences, the minister further charged the committee to identify systemic issues contributing to violations within the service and recommend concrete actions for immediate redress and policy reforms.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, who is also the Chairperson of the Investigation Panel, Dr. Magdalene Ajani, stated that the committee would do their best to deliver on the mandate.

Recall that the Minister, who is also the Chairman of the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire, and Immigration Services Board, CDCFIB, had suspended several officers overseeing the Maximum and Minimum Custodial Centres in Kirikiri, Lagos State, following allegations of misconduct involving Bobrisky.