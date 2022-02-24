FG imposes 6months ban on trucks plying Eko bridge

In a bid to complete the repairs work on Eko bridge in Lagos State, the Federal Government has placed a six months movement restrictions on articulated and heavy-duty trucks relying on the facility to link the Lagos-Island axis.

The apex government said that the six months ban placed on the trucks would be commencing from Saturday 5th March, 2022, and end September 5th, 2022, when the bridge would be under repairs.

According to the government, the movement restrictions placed on the trucks plying the bridge were due to the nature of the repair works expected to be done on Apongbon bound lane of the bridge.

While the restrictions do not affect cars inbound Apongbon from Alaka, the trucks would be diverted towards Costain Roundabout to access their desired destinations in the state.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, confirmed the development and stated that the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has been placed on the alert to manage traffic that may arise when the construction works start.

Oladeinde affirmed that traffic guides will be mounted along the affected routes to help motorists navigate the axis during the construction.

According to the commissioner, more LASTMA officials would be deployed to the alternative routes to coordinate movement.

While lauding the citizenry for their uncompromised understanding and patience amidst various ongoing road projects within the State, Oladeinde assured that the end result will be beneficial to the people and the state.

