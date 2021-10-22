FG identifies Sunday Igboho’s financiers, links to Boko Haram

The Federal Government has narrated how embattled Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, operates no fewer than 43 bank accounts and also engaged in financial transaction with a terrorism financier.

It identified the terrorism financier as a Boko Haram sponsor, Surajo Muhammad, who was recently sentenced to life imprisonment in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on charges of financing terrorism.

The Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), alleged that Igboho received N127m from several financiers including an unidentified federal lawmaker between 2013 and 2020, and that account records of the embattled separatist agitators indicated that his dealings were not altogether not in interest of peace.

Malami stated this on Friday in Abuja while briefing journalists on findings of the 24-member committee set up by President Muhammadu Buhari to investigate Igboho, and leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, which comprised members of the Federal Ministry of Justice, the Federal Ministry of Information, the Nigeria Police Force, the Department of State Services, the National Intelligence Agency and the Defence Intelligence Agency.

According to him, the report revealed that Sunday Igboho is a Director and signatory to Adesun International Concept Limited registered on April 23, 2010. Adesun International Concept Limited also has Oladele Oyetunji and Aderopo Adeyemo as directors. Sunday Igboho is linked to 43 bank accounts in nine banks.

“The major financier of the fugitive and separatists was found to be a federal lawmaker in the National Assembly. A total sum of N127, 145,000 was received by Igboho from his financiers between October 22, 2013, and September 28, 2020, through Adesun International Concept Ltd accounts.

“A total sum of N273,198,200 transaction outflows was recorded from Sunday Igboho’s account between March 15, 2013, and March 11, 2021. Investigation reveals that Adesun International Concept Ltd (belonging to Igboho) transferred the sum of N12, 750,000 to AbbalBako& Sons. Abbal Bako and Sons and its promoter Abdullahi Usman, are suspects in the on-going Joint Terrorist Financing Investigation.

“Abdullahi Usman is by way of financial transaction connected to Surajo Abubakar Muhammad (who was sentenced to life imprisonment in UAE on charges of financing terrorism (Boko Haram). This report shows the nexus between separatists’ agitation, terrorism financing and disruptions of peace in the country,” Malami said.

