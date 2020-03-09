FG holds emergency meeting, discuss Coronavirus effect on economy

By NewsDesk,

The Federal Government has disclosed commencement of an emergency closed door meeting to discuss the deadly coronavirus’ effects on economic wellbeing of the nation.

It revealed that the President, Muhammadu Buhari, was in a closed door meeting with several members of his cabinet with aim to recieve briefs on state of the economy due to incidence of the novel virus.

Sources close to the presidency stated that in attendance at the Monday meeting were the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Silva, Minister of Finance Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmad, Minister of State Budget and National Planning, Clement Agba, Group Managing Director of Nigerian National Petroleum Commission (NNPC), Mela Kyari, and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

Though the agenda for the meeting was not made public, it would be recalled that global oil prices fell to an all time low in the early hours of the day and that there has been global panic over worsening economic conditions due to incidence of the coronavirus infection.