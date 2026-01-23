FG hands over Enugu airport to private operators

The Federal Government has signed a concession agreement transferring the operation of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, to a private concessionaire to modernize infrastructure and improve service delivery.

The decision followed years of policy reviews and stakeholder consultations on airport concessions, culminating in the approval granted by the Federal Executive Council for the Enugu airport concession.

The agreement was executed between the Federal Government, through the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, and the concessionaire, Aero Alliance, with officials of the Enugu State Government present at the signing.

Speaking on the development, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, said, “Today is the end of a very long and tedious process regarding the concession of the Enugu Airport, which culminated in the approval of the proposal by the Federal Executive Council on July 31, 2025, subject to contract.”

He explained that following the approval, the ministry, FAAN and the concessionaire engaged in extensive negotiations, including consultations with aviation unions, to address labour and operational concerns.

According to him, the concession framework prioritized the protection of workers’ rights, stressing that no aviation worker was retrenched and that existing terms and conditions of service remained unchanged.

He added that the concession policy is guided by due process and transparency, warning stakeholders that all concession agreements must comply with established laws, regulations and contractual obligations.

The minister said outstanding operational issues would be resolved in the coming weeks, noting that the Federal Government would continue to monitor the concession and take appropriate action to ensure compliance with the agreement and national