FG hands over 128 rescued victims to Zamfara Govt

The Federal Government through the office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) has handed over 128 kidnapped victims rescued from bandits’ camps in Kaura Namoda Local Government Area of Zamfara State to the state government.

According to the government, the kidnapped victims were rescued during seperate operations conducted by the Nigerian Army in the state.

The National Coordinator, National Counter-Terrorism Centre, Maj. Gen. Adamu Laka, disclosed this while presenting the victims to the NSA, Nuhu Ribadu, in Abuja on Tuesday.

Laka explained that the victims were freed during coordinated security operations carried out in two phases earlier in August.

According to him, the first group of victims — 42 individuals comprising 14 males, 27 females, and a toddler — were rescued on August 14. The second group, comprising 88 individuals made up of 34 males and 54 females, was freed on August 19.

“Unfortunately, among the second group, we lost one of the children due to illness, likely from the fatigue they suffered while in captivity.

“In addition, one of the women gave birth prematurely after the rescue, and the baby is currently receiving medical attention, ” Laka added.

He noted that since their rescue, the victims have been under the care of the ONSA, where they received psychological support, medical treatment, and rehabilitation.

“With their recovery process ongoing, we are now handing them over to the Zamfara State Government for reintegration with their families and communities,” Laka added.