FG handover National Theatre to banks, targets $20bn revenue

As part of the strategy to restore the status of National Theatre in Iganmu, Lagos, the Federal Government has handed over the edifice to Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the bankers’ committee for renovation.
National Theatre handover ceremony was held in Lagos on Sunday came barely a year after President Muhammadu Buhari approved that the facility is handed over to the CBN and bankers’ committee for onward renovation.
Emefiele, while addressing guest at the ceremony stated that the handover was timely considering the dwindling external earnings confronting the country’s economy.
The CBN governor said that the facility will be able to support skill acquisition and create jobs for over one million Nigerians within upon completion.
“Our goal for the national theatre is to create an environment where start-ups and existing businesses are rewarded for their creativity.”
“These Nigerians will be empowered with funds at a single-digit interest rate, high-level training using state-of-the-art tools, and networks that will enable them to turn their ideas into a reality.”
According to him, Nigeria has the potential to earn over $20 billion annually from the creative industry and with this project, the country can aspire that.
Mohammed explained that the renovation would be a win-win for every stakeholder and assured the current staff that their jobs are secure.
“We must transform the national theatre to its glory days. The new centre would comprise hub for fashion, music, ICT and will have commercial and retail facilities, among others,” the minister added.