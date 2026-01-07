FG grants Gombe Govt. permission to regulate power supply

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has officially transferred regulatory oversight of Gombe State’s electricity market to the Gombe State Electricity Regulatory Commission (GOSERC), in accordance with the amended Constitution and the Electricity Act 2023.

The move, which took effect following an order issued by NERC, removes Gombe from the commission’s direct control over intrastate electricity activities, marking a key milestone in the ongoing decentralisation of Nigeria’s power sector.

In a public notice released on Tuesday, NERC stated that the transfer came after Gombe State fulfilled all conditions required under the law, including formally notifying the commission and requesting regulatory authority over its intrastate electricity market.

The commission clarified that it will continue to serve as the central regulator for interstate and international electricity generation, transmission, trading, and system operations, while states are now empowered to establish and regulate their own internal electricity markets.

According to the notice, “In compliance with the amended Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Electricity Act 2023 (Amended), the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (“NERC” or the “Commission”) has issued an order to transfer regulatory oversight of the electricity market in Gombe State from the Commission to the Gombe State Electricity Regulatory Commission.

“Recall that with the EA 2023, the Commission retains the role as a central regulator with regulatory oversight on the inter-state/international generation, transmission, supply, trading and system operations.

“The EA also mandates any state that intends to establish and regulate intrastate electricity markets to deliver a formal notification of its processes and request NERC to transfer regulatory authority over electricity operations in the state to the State Regulator.”

NERC added that the Gombe State Government met all these requirements, leading to the issuance of the transfer order in favour of GOSERC.

As part of the transition process, the commission directed Jos Electricity Distribution Plc (JED) to incorporate a subsidiary that will assume intrastate electricity supply and distribution responsibilities in Gombe.

The order specifies that the new entity, to be called JED SubCo, must be incorporated within 60 days from January 7, 2026, and must apply for and obtain an intrastate electricity licence from GOSERC.

The commission further instructed that all transfers outlined in the order be fully completed by July 6, 2026.

“JED shall complete the incorporation of JED SubCo within 60 days from 7th January 2026. The subcompany shall apply for and obtain a licence for the intrastate supply.