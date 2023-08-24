FG goes after owner of collapsed Abuja two-storey building

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has ordered an immediate arrest of owner of the two-storey building that collapsed on Lagos Street, Garki Village, Abuja, after the incident claimed two occupants lives and left 37 others with different degrees of injuries.

Aside from that, the minister asked the Permanent Secretary, FCT Administration, Adesola Olusade, to pay the medical bills of those hospitalised.

He gave the order during a visit to the scene of the incident on Thursday to ascertain level of rescue work done by emergency officials.

The minister also urged the Department of Development Control (FCTA) to urgently resettle the residents of the community.

The FCT Emergency Management Agency (FCT FEMA) said two victims have died, while 37 others were evacuated and taken to the hospital.

Meanwhile, the minister urged stakeholders to work with government officials for the interest of everyone.

“This is what we are talking about when people just build houses without due diligence to the minimum standard.

“This is why cities are planned, to forestall this kind of incident. I sympathise with those who lost their lives while the medical bills of those in the hospitals will be paid immediately,” he said.

Earlier, the Director, Development Control, Mukhtar Galadima, explained that the area was unplanned and houses indigenous community.

Galadima said that the two-storey building was multipurpose, for both residential and commercial use.

The permanent secretary commended security agencies and some contractors who came out in their numbers to render support in evacuating the rubbles and search for more victims.

Also, the Director-General, FCT FEMA, Dr Idriss Abass, said that relevant agencies have been on ground since the occurrence of the incident to rescue the victims.

Abass said that efforts were still ongoing, “to ensure that no one is left under the rubbles”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

