FG goes after fuel stations rejecting bank transfer

Following complaints raised by motorists complying with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) cashless policy, the Federal Government through the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has concluded plans to sanction any fuel station contravening the directives.

NMDPRA said that all fuel stations were expected to make available for their customers Point of Sale (POS) machines, in order to make payment easy for motorists.

The agency added that it would also not spare any petroleum dispensing outfit found to have mandated their customers to bring cash and not use bank transfer as a mode of payment.

This was contained in a statement released on Thursday by General Manager, Corporate Communications and Stakeholders Management, NMDPRA, Kimchi Apollo, in Abuja.

The statement frowned at the act by the retail outlets due to the recent cash crunch brought about by the new Naira design introduced by the CBN.

According to the statement, “It has come to the attention of the NMDPRA that some retail outlets are not accepting the use of POS machines at their fuelling stations due to the recent cash crunch brought about by the new Naira design.

“The authority frowns at this recent behaviour which is causing untold hardship for Nigerians at a time when all hands should be on deck to assist the government in the transition to the new Naira”.

