FG gives lending firms January 2026 to embrace digital system

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has set January 5, 2026, as the deadline for all digital lending platforms and intermediaries in Nigeria to comply with the new Digital, Electronic, Online and Non-Traditional Consumer Lending Regulations, 2025.

The Commission said the move aims to strengthen consumer protection and promote fairness and transparency across the country’s fast-growing digital lending market.

In a statement on Thursday, Director of Corporate Affairs, Ondaje Ijagwu, said the new Regulations, which took effect on July 21, 2025, were established under the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act, 2018.

To support compliance, the FCCPC also issued accompanying Guidelines on the Digital, Electronic, Online and Non-Traditional Consumer Lending Regulations, 2025.

The document outlines documentation requirements, procedures for lenders and intermediaries, and introduces updated Forms 1 and 3 based on stakeholder feedback.

“Full compliance is not only a legal requirement but an important step in protecting consumers and ensuring that the sector continues to grow fairly and responsibly,” Executive Vice Chairman of the Commission, Tunji Bello, said.

“Operators have had ample time to adjust to the Regulations and the additional guidance now provided. We expect all obligations to be met before the deadline,” he added.

The Commission said enforcement would begin immediately after the deadline, with sanctions including operational restrictions and possible prosecution of non-compliant entities.

The FCCPC added that copies of the Regulations, Guidelines, and required forms are available on its website and through its nationwide offices.

Nigeria’s digital lending market has expanded rapidly in recent years, driven by mobile-based lending platforms.

The sector, however, has faced scrutiny over consumer abuse and privacy violations, prompting tighter regulatory oversight.