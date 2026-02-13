FG gives contractor one-month to complete Ogun NHIA office

The Federal Government has directed the contractor handling the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) office in Abeokuta, Ogun State, to complete the facility within one month and make it ready for occupation.

The directive followed an unscheduled inspection by the Honourable Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Iziaq Salako, which was prompted by public concerns raised in a viral social media video highlighting the building’s non-utilisation.

During the visit, the Minister assessed the facility and discovered that it has not yet been formally handed over to the NHIA by the contractor, a delay that has prevented the office from becoming operational.

To address the delay caused by the building not being formally handed over, Salako instructed the contractor to remedy all identified deficiencies within the stipulated timeframe, ensuring that the NHIA can commence full operations without further delay.”

He reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to safeguarding public health infrastructure and emphasized that timely completion and utilisation of health facilities are essential to expanding access to affordable health insurance nationwide.

The Ministry will closely monitor compliance with the directive and take all necessary measures to ensure the facility becomes operational, benefiting residents of Ogun State and supporting the broader national health reform agenda.