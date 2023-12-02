Report on Interest
Energy

FG, Germany sign MoU on power supply

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

By The Guild

As part of efforts to boost power supply across Nigeria, President Bola Tinubu and the German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Presidential Power Initiative (PPI).

The signing of the agreement was expected to fast-track implementation of the PPI which had been delayed over the years.

PPI, formerly known as the Nigeria Electrification Roadmap Initiative, was the outcome of the visit of former German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, to Abuja, in 2018, with an agreement signed between the governments of Nigeria and Germany a year after to improve the power supply.

In a statement released by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, the agreement, consummated on the sidelines of the COP28 climate summit, was signed by Kenny Anuwe, the Managing Director and CEO of FGN Power Company, and Nadja Haakansson, Siemens Energy’s Senior Vice President and Managing Director for Africa, yesterday.

Tinubu, since assuming office, has consistently advocated the accelerated realization and expansion of the PPI. To achieve this, the project has been a major focal point in three rounds of bilateral discussions at several meetings between the President and the German Chancellor, in New Delhi, Abuja and Berlin.

The agreement signed today will see to the end-to-end modernization and expansion of Nigeria’s electric power transmission grid with the full supply, delivery and installation of Siemens-manufactured equipment under the time line of 18 to 24 months.

Furthermore, the agreement will ensure project sustainability and maintenance with full technology transfer and training for Nigerian engineers at the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

Speaking after the signing ceremony in Dubai, Managing Director of the FGN Power Company, Anuwe, highlighted Siemens Energy’s effective delivery of crucial equipment worth over 63 million Euros to the country since the project commenced. This includes 10 units of 132/33KV mobile substations; 3 units of 75/100MVA transformers, and 7 units of 60/66MVA transformers, currently being installed by FGN Power Company at various sites across Nigeria.

The project will also focus on identified load demand centres with a particular emphasis on economic and industrial hubs nationwide; execution of new 330kV and 132/33KV substations in target load centres with economic priority, in addition to thousands of kilometres of overhead transmission lines to connect new substations with existing ones.

